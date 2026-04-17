Planning Ahead: Texarkana Funeral Home Hosts Informative Dinner at Roma Italian Restaurant

SPONSOR

Texarkana Funeral Home is inviting local families to an evening of meaningful conversation, good food, and practical guidance at Roma Italian Restaurant. This special dinner event offers a relaxed, welcoming setting where guests can learn how thoughtful preplanning can bring lasting peace of mind to both themselves and their loved ones.

Preplanning is one of the most important gifts a person can give their family. By making decisions in advance, individuals can ensure their wishes are honored, reduce emotional stress during difficult moments, and protect against rising costs in the future. During the dinner, attendees will learn how the preplanning process works, what options are available, and how simple it can be to put a plan in place.

Guests may choose between two available dates:

SPONSOR

April 28, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

April 30, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

Both dinners will be held at Roma Italian Restaurant, 511 E 51st St, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Throughout the evening, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions, gather helpful information, and enjoy a complimentary meal while learning about the benefits of making arrangements ahead of time. The event is designed to empower families with knowledge, clarity, and confidence as they consider their options.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to reserve their seat soon, as seating is limited.

Call 1‑800‑770‑3706 to secure your spot.

Texarkana Funeral Home looks forward to spending this meaningful evening with members of the community and helping families take an important step toward peace of mind.