Regional Prevention Summit to Convene Leaders in Texarkana for Two-Day Working Conference on Substance Misuse, Youth Mental Health, and Digital Wellness

Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas will host the Regional Substance Misuse Prevention, Mental Health Awareness & Digital Wellness Summit on April 28–29, 2026, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Dr, Texarkana, AR 71854.
This two-day summit is designed as a working conference, not a passive event. Leaders from education, behavioral health, law enforcement, faith communities, youth-serving organizations, parent groups, healthcare, and community coalitions will gather to strengthen regional prevention infrastructure and build actionable strategies for Southwest Arkansas.
The summit will focus on urgent issues impacting youth, families, and communities, including opioid and fentanyl risks, counterfeit pills, alcohol, vaping, marijuana, youth mental health, trauma and ACEs, digital wellness, and cross-sector prevention planning.
A Summit Built to Produce Action
Unlike traditional conferences that leave participants inspired but unclear on next steps, this summit has been intentionally structured to move from shared understanding to measurable action.
Day One, April 28 is designed to help participants listen, remember, and start the wall—building a shared picture of where the work has been and why it matters now.
Day Two, April 29 is designed to complete the wall, then build a plan—turning that shared understanding into a practical starter plan that counties and coalitions can carry forward.
The summit is being facilitated by:
- Dave Closson – dave@daveclosson.com
- Angie Asa-Lovstad – angie@asafacilitation.com
Their role is to help ensure the sessions remain practical, participatory, and deliverable-driven.
Registration Information
Community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, behavioral health providers, law enforcement personnel, faith leaders, parents, coalition members, and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to attend.
To register, visit:
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/ex2vn7u
Featured Speakers
Confirmed speakers include a strong lineup of leaders in prevention, public health, data science, and youth wellness:
Data Deep Dive: Risk & Protective Factors Mapping Workshop
Dr. Alison Oliveto, PhD
Professor and Director, Center for Addiction Research
Risk Factors for Adolescent Drug and Alcohol Use: Regional Insights & Prevention Strategies
Kent Thompson, MPH
Manager, Data Sciences, AFMC
Youth Mental Health & Early Intervention
Mrs. Aja Walker
The Evolving Drug Landscape: Fentanyl, Counterfeit Pills & Youth Risk
Dr. Leslie M. Faulkner, PhD, DNP, FNP-BC
with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency
Additional invited speakers are still pending, including the Arkansas Medical Director – Arkansas Poison Center.
Topics to Be Addressed
The summit will include sessions and workshops centered on:
- substance misuse trends involving fentanyl, counterfeit pills, opioids, alcohol, vaping, and marijuana
- youth mental health and early intervention
- trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
- digital wellness, social media, and youth risk
- risk and protective factor mapping
- coalition capacity building
- policy, systems, and environmental prevention strategies
- 90-day regional and county action planning
Expected Outcomes
Participants will work together to produce:
- county prevention priorities
- coalition strengthening strategies
- regional implementation ideas
- partnership opportunities
- 90-day action plans
Organizers say the goal is to leave the summit not just with information, but with a clearer regional picture and practical steps that can be implemented immediately.
Registration Information
Community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, behavioral health providers, law enforcement personnel, faith leaders, parents, coalition members, and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to attend.
To register, visit:
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/ex2vn7u
For additional information, contact:
Luz Vazquez
Luz.Vazquez@BTGArkansas.org
903.691.2434 or 903.277.5309
About Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas
Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas works to strengthen communities through prevention, collaboration, leadership development, and strategic action that supports healthier, safer, and more resilient youth and families across the region.