Regional Prevention Summit to Convene Leaders in Texarkana for Two-Day Working Conference on Substance Misuse, Youth Mental Health, and Digital Wellness

SPONSOR

Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas will host the Regional Substance Misuse Prevention, Mental Health Awareness & Digital Wellness Summit on April 28–29, 2026, at the Holiday Inn Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center, 5200 Convention Plaza Dr, Texarkana, AR 71854.

This two-day summit is designed as a working conference, not a passive event. Leaders from education, behavioral health, law enforcement, faith communities, youth-serving organizations, parent groups, healthcare, and community coalitions will gather to strengthen regional prevention infrastructure and build actionable strategies for Southwest Arkansas.

The summit will focus on urgent issues impacting youth, families, and communities, including opioid and fentanyl risks, counterfeit pills, alcohol, vaping, marijuana, youth mental health, trauma and ACEs, digital wellness, and cross-sector prevention planning.

SPONSOR

A Summit Built to Produce Action

Unlike traditional conferences that leave participants inspired but unclear on next steps, this summit has been intentionally structured to move from shared understanding to measurable action.

Day One, April 28 is designed to help participants listen, remember, and start the wall—building a shared picture of where the work has been and why it matters now.

Day Two, April 29 is designed to complete the wall, then build a plan—turning that shared understanding into a practical starter plan that counties and coalitions can carry forward.

The summit is being facilitated by:

Dave Closson – dave@daveclosson.com

Angie Asa-Lovstad – angie@asafacilitation.com

Their role is to help ensure the sessions remain practical, participatory, and deliverable-driven.

Registration Information

Community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, behavioral health providers, law enforcement personnel, faith leaders, parents, coalition members, and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to attend.

To register, visit:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/ex2vn7u

Featured Speakers

Confirmed speakers include a strong lineup of leaders in prevention, public health, data science, and youth wellness:

Data Deep Dive: Risk & Protective Factors Mapping Workshop

Dr. Alison Oliveto, PhD

Professor and Director, Center for Addiction Research

Risk Factors for Adolescent Drug and Alcohol Use: Regional Insights & Prevention Strategies

Kent Thompson, MPH

Manager, Data Sciences, AFMC

Youth Mental Health & Early Intervention

Mrs. Aja Walker

The Evolving Drug Landscape: Fentanyl, Counterfeit Pills & Youth Risk

Dr. Leslie M. Faulkner, PhD, DNP, FNP-BC

with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency

Additional invited speakers are still pending, including the Arkansas Medical Director – Arkansas Poison Center.

Topics to Be Addressed

The summit will include sessions and workshops centered on:

substance misuse trends involving fentanyl, counterfeit pills, opioids, alcohol, vaping, and marijuana

youth mental health and early intervention

trauma and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)

digital wellness, social media, and youth risk

risk and protective factor mapping

coalition capacity building

policy, systems, and environmental prevention strategies

90-day regional and county action planning

Expected Outcomes

Participants will work together to produce:

county prevention priorities

coalition strengthening strategies

regional implementation ideas

partnership opportunities

90-day action plans

Organizers say the goal is to leave the summit not just with information, but with a clearer regional picture and practical steps that can be implemented immediately.

Registration Information

Community leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, behavioral health providers, law enforcement personnel, faith leaders, parents, coalition members, and youth-serving organizations are encouraged to attend.

To register, visit:

https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/ex2vn7u

For additional information, contact:

Luz Vazquez

Luz.Vazquez@BTGArkansas.org

903.691.2434 or 903.277.5309

About Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas

Bridging The Gaps of Arkansas works to strengthen communities through prevention, collaboration, leadership development, and strategic action that supports healthier, safer, and more resilient youth and families across the region.