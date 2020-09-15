Respond to The Census – Big Event this Saturday, Drive-Thru and Walk-Thru

Advertisement

This Saturday, September 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the joint Complete Count Committee CCC will be hosting a “Respond to the Census” big event. This will take place at multiple locations around Texarkana. Our Census self-response rate is at 57.8 percent, which is 5 percent lower than the final rate for 2010. However, this year we still have a little time left to reach the 43 percent that have not responded.

Each location will have at least one certified census taker and a member of the joint Complete Count Committee to help residents complete the census and answer any questions. There will be some giveaways for those who come out and respond to the Census. You can bring your Census number and respond, or if you do not have it, you can respond with your home address.

This event will be both drive-thru and walk-in, at the following locations:

Walk Thru:

Veros- 2106 New Boston Rd. Texarkana, Texas

Texarkana Central Mall (in front of Bealls Store)- 2400 Richmond Rd. Texarkana, Texas

Drive-Thru:

Liberty-Eylau High School (parking lot by the tennis courts) – 2905 Leopard Dr Texarkana, Texas

Texarkana, Arkansas High School (circle drive parking lot on Jefferson Ave.) 1500 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, Arkansas

Our population count will determine the amount of federal funding Texarkana receives over the next 10 years. An undercount would mean less money for health care, education, school nutrition, as well as other local needs like fire departments, roads, housing, and other infrastructural needs. With the unknown long-term impact of the pandemic and high unemployment, it is important that we get our fair share of federal funds. With all that has happened this year, we cannot afford to miss out on 43 percent more funding opportunity.

Come on out and Complete Your Census and Encourage Others To Do The Same!

Visit my2020census.gov to fill out the form online. For help responding to the census, customer service representatives are available every day.

English: (844) 330-2020

Spanish: (844) 468-2020

The Complete Count Committee advises all persons to practice safety by social distancing and wearing a mask.

For more information, please contact Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904.

