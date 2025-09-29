SaddleBrooke Invites Community to “How It’s Made” Factory Open House on October 4

Sponsor

De Kalb, TX —as of September 2025 — SaddleBrooke, one of the fastest-growing names in factory-built housing, is inviting the public to experience its “How It’s Made” Factory Open House on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the SaddleBrooke Factory, 1025 W Grizzly Dr., De Kalb, TX.

Over the past several years, SaddleBrooke has helped thousands of families, couples, and retirees downsize into debt-free, purpose-driven homes. By combining faith-driven values with modern factory innovation, the company has built a reputation for transparency, trust, and quality. That commitment has fueled SaddleBrooke’s rapid expansion, with growth more than doubling year after year — and in 2025, the company was officially recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

“At SaddleBrooke, we believe transparency builds trust,” said Kyler, Owner of SaddleBrooke Life. “That’s why we’ve opened our factory doors — so families and investors can see exactly how their homes are created with speed, savings, and customization in mind. We’ve seen firsthand how these homes bring peace of mind and freedom, and we’re honored that so many people have trusted us with their next chapter.”

Event Highlights

Factory Tours: Watch step by step how SaddleBrooke homes are designed and built.

Giveaways: Two La-Z-Boy® recliners for lucky attendees.

Food & Family Fun: A festival-like atmosphere for all ages.

Exhibitor Booths: Financing partners, ROI case studies, and community housing insights.

Live Documentation: Event photos and video to share the experience.

The Open House welcomes both emotional buyers seeking a family-friendly, debt-free lifestyle and logical buyers focused on efficiency, ROI, and scalable housing solutions.

Event Details

📅 Saturday, October 4, 2025

🕗 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

📍 SaddleBrooke Factory, 1025 W Grizzly Dr., De Kalb, TX 75559

RSVP: Guests can register via QR code, short-link, or by calling (903) 219-0869.



http://deals.saddlebrookelife.com/how-its-made-open-house



About SaddleBrooke

SaddleBrooke helps families build homes with faith and freedom. By prioritizing transparency, affordability, and trust, SaddleBrooke has become one of the region’s fastest-growing homebuilders. In 2025, the company earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, more than doubling in size year after year while helping thousands transition to simpler, more purposeful living.