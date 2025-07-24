Texarkana ISD to Host Alongside Parent Launch & Family Fun Night on August 1

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is proud to announce the official launch of the Alongside student mental health app with a special Parent Launch & Family Fun Night taking place Friday, August 1, 2025, at the Texas Middle School 6th Grade Center Cafeteria from 6:00–7:30 PM.

This free event invites students, families, and community members to explore Alongside, a digital tool designed to support student wellness, communication, and academic growth through guided conversations and access to mental health coaching.

“This is more than just a tech rollout. It’s about connection, community, and giving families the tools to support students emotionally and academically,” said Rebekah Wagner, Stronger Connections Grant Project Director. “The application will launch this fall at Parks Elementary, Texas Middle School, and Texas High School. We want families to see firsthand how this innovative tool can make a real difference.”

The evening will offer a blend of information, interaction, and fun for all ages, including:

● Live demo stations of the Alongside app

● A student-led video walkthrough

● Games and activities for all ages

● Face painting, balloon animals, and arts and crafts

● Authentic Latin American cuisine

● Photo booth and giveaways

In addition, local community partners such as the Kiwanis Club and 100 Families/Groundfloor will host booths with helpful resources for parents and students.

“Student wellness is a foundational element of academic success,” said Holly Tucker, TISD Chief Academic Officer. “By integrating a resource like Alongside into our campuses, we’re meeting students where they are by providing timely, supportive tools that help them grow both personally and academically.”

TISD families are encouraged to attend and explore how the district is working to prioritize mental health and emotional support across all learning environments.

Event Details

What: Alongside Parent Launch & Family Fun Night When: Friday, August 1, 2025 | 6:00–7:30 PM Where: Texas Middle School 6th Grade Center Cafeteria Who: Free Entry | All TISD Families Welcome