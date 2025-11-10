Texarkana Texas City Hall Celebrates 100 Years

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, is proud to announce the 100th anniversary of its historic City Hall building, a cornerstone of civic life since 1925. To commemorate this milestone, the City will host a celebratory evening on Monday, November 10th, starting at 5:00 pm featuring light refreshments and a look back at the building’s rich history while honoring past leaders.

Constructed between 1924-1925, the building was completed during a time of rapid growth for Texarkana and has remained an anchor for city government operations ever since. It was designed by the Austin firm C. H. Page & Bro. together with the local firm Witt, Seibert & Halsey. City Hall has witnessed generations of change while continuing to serve as the hub for municipal leadership and public service.

Mayor Bruggeman reflects on the building’s long and distinguished history of service to the City of Texarkana and its residents.

“This building has been the backdrop for countless important decisions, celebrations, and moments in Texarkana’s history,” said Mayor Bruggeman. “We are proud to still be operating out of this historic structure and to continue serving our community from the very same place that city leaders did 100 years ago.”

Over the past year, a special committee has overseen a series of updates and improvements to the historic building, including a professional deep cleaning of its century-old flooring, a complete exterior softwash, and the installation of all new windows. Improvements have also been made to the buidings HVAC system.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate this special occasion as the City of Texarkana, Texas marks 100 years of civic pride, history, and community service.

For updates follow their Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/17XLRg6qzD/

For more information, please contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org