70-Year-Old Gets 8 Years Federal Prison For Child Porn

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A 70-year-old man was sentenced to just over eight years in federal prison on Thursday for receiving child pornography.

Charles Donald Thompson, of Winthrop, Arkansas, came to the attention of law enforcement in December 2018 when a school-age girl reported to her guidance counselor that Thompson had been inappropriate with her and that he had shown her nude photos of children on his computer, according to court records.

A second girl reported similar allegations which led deputies with the Little River County Sheriff’s Office to acquire a warrant to search Thompson’s home. More than 1,000 videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation of children were discovered and the case was turned over to federal authorities.

Thompson was indicted in June 2019 by a grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas. He pleaded guilty in January 2020 to receipt of child pornography. While free on an unsecured appearance bond between his arrest and guilty plea, Thompson was ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18. Photos of Thompson posted on social media while holding a child in a diaper during that period were observed by government officials and used as a cause to keep him behind bars until sentencing.

Thompson was sentenced Thursday to 97 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey. He must register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

Thompson was represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Alex Wynn. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyra Jenner represented the government.

