Ex-Cop Accused Of Molesting Teen While On The Job Set For September Trial

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TEXARKANA, Texas – A former Texarkana police officer accused of sexually abusing a teen girl during ridealongs in 2024 was scheduled for a September jury trial Monday at a pretrial hearing in Bowie County.

Zackary Taylor Gilley, 33, appeared Monday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell in a courtroom at the downtown Bi-State Justice Building. District Attorney-elect Kelley Crisp told the judge the state would be exercising its right to a jury trial in the case. Judge Tidwell scheduled Gilley’s case for jury selection the week of Sept. 14.

Gilley is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child, a single count of child grooming, three counts of indecency with a child by contact and a single count of indecency with a child by exposure, court records show.

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Gilley allegedly sexually abused the girl while she was riding along as a member of the Explorer’s Program with him in Texarkana during his shift on patrol. The Explorer’s Program is designed to encourage teens to consider a career in law enforcement.

Gilley allegedly began grooming the girl in early 2024, telling her he had a “crush” on her, according to a probable cause affidavit. From there, the misconduct allegedly escalated from talking about a crush and making her “pinky swear” not to tell, to hand holding and kissing and eventually sexual assault, affidavits said.

The girl allegedly wanted to become a police officer but lost all interest in the profession after her experience with Gilley, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the girl’s mother against Gilley, the city of Texarkana, Texas, and police department leadership. The mother’s lawsuit accuses Gilley’s supervisors of missing “red flags,” including when Gilley expressed a preference for having the alleged victim ride along with him to the exclusion of other participants in the Explorer’s Program.

If convicted, Gilley faces two to 20 years in prison on each of two counts of sexual assault and three counts of indecency by contact. The exposure and grooming charges are punishable by two to ten years in prison, in the event of a conviction.

Gilley is currently free on a $600,000 bond. TTPD was first made aware of the allegations in June. Gilley was placed on administrative leave and then arrested the same day, records show.

Gilley is represented by Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson. Crisp represents the state.