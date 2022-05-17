Former teacher charged with six counts of sexual assault

Advertisement

A former teacher with Texarkana, Arkansas, School District has been formally charged by prosecutors in Miller County with six counts of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old female student.

Edward Jasiel Hernandez, 25, was arrested by Texarkana, Arkansas, police in March. He is currently free on a $60,000 bond, according to Miller County court records.

Hernandez was employed from August 2021, until Feb. 28 as a teacher at Arkansas High School.

Hernandez allegedly had sex with the girl in his car and in his classroom on the Arkansas High campus, according to a probable cause affidavit. He allegedly supplied the girl with vaping equipment, alcohol and marijuana. Hernandez allegedly provided the girl with Plan B birth control after sexual activity.

Hernandez faces six to 30 years on each of the six counts of first-degree sexual assault if found guilty.

