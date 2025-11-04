Inmate Found Unresponsive at Miller County Detention Center Dies; Investigation Underway

Sponsor

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive early Friday morning at the Miller County Detention Center.

According to a press release from Sheriff Wayne Easley, at approximately 1:26 a.m. on October 31, 2025, detention center staff discovered 26-year-old Harry Cooper of Texarkana, Arkansas, lying unresponsive on the floor during a routine security check and inmate escort. Staff immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.

The on-site nurse and LifeNet EMS personnel responded, along with Miller County Deputies, but despite their efforts, Cooper could not be revived. The Arkansas State Police and the Miller County Coroner were notified, and Cooper’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Cooper had been held at the facility on a felony theft of property charge and was awaiting transport to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident remains under active investigation.