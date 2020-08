Advertisement

Miller County’s Traffic Court for Monday, August 17th will be held in the “Hazel Street Court Room” located at 305 E 5th St. Texarkana Ar. at 1:00 p.m. The entrance is on the Hazel Street Side.

This is Traffic Court for Judge Wren Autrey of the Miller County District Court. Again, Traffic Court will not be held at the current Miller County District Court location at 2300 East Texarkana Ar, this Monday.

Call 870.772.2780 for more information.