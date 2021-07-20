Man accused of stalking woman facing fraud charge involving same woman

Advertisement

A man accused of stalking a woman in Bowie County is back in jail for allegedly stealing money from the same woman’s bank account.

Gregory Clifford Clark, 57, was arrested on a stalking charge in March, according to a probable cause affidavit. Clark allegedly sent threatening text messages and emails and repeatedly drove by the woman’s property.

Clark was arrested on a new charge involving the same woman in the stalking case. Clark allegedly used the woman’s personal information to make transfers of funds from the checking account of the woman in Bowie County to the checking account of a woman in Orange County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Detective Johnny Weaver contacted the woman in Orange County about the transfers. She allegedly reported that she has known Clark since high school and that he asked to borrow some money from her.

Clark allegedly was taking money from the account of the woman in Bowie County to pay back some of the money he borrowed from the woman in Orange County. Clark is charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Prior to his arrest for stalking in March, Clark allegedly pretended he was someone else and contacted the woman’s place of business as well as allegedly contacting a business where he attempted to acquire banking information about the woman’s mortgage.

Clark allegedly left a truck on the Bowie County woman’s property which had been reported stolen by a woman in another state. According to the affidavit, woman in multiple states have contacted law enforcement about Clark.

The Bowie County woman’s home in Hooks, Texas, was destroyed by fire the morning of Nov. 6. The night before the blaze, the woman allegedly received an email from Clark which stated, “Game Over.”

State fire investigators could not determine a cause of the fire but determined that it began in the woman’s bedroom. The woman was at work at the time and was informed of the fire through a phone call from a neighbor, according to the affidavit.

“The report stated the investigators called the fire undetrmined but could not rule out the criminal act of arson,” the affidavit states.

Clark allegedly made statements about the house fire to employees of a local liquor store at 9:15 a.m. the morning of Nov. 6 though a call to authorities reporting the structure fire was not received until 9:52 a.m.

If found guilty of stalking Clark faces 2 to 10 years in prison. If found guilty of fraudulent use/possession of identifying information he faces six months to two years in a state jail.

Clark is currently being held in the Bowie County jail.

