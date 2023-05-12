Man Gets 50 Years, No Parole, For Sexual Abuse Of Family Friends’ Daughter

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A Nash, Texas, man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday after being found guilty of sexually abusing a girl from the time she was 11 until she was 19.

Cesar Moya Rodriguez, 33, is not eligible for parole because the jury of seven men and five women convicted him of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14. Under Texas law, there is no parole from any sentence imposed for the offense.

Rodriguez began molesting the girl when she was an elementary school student and their families would gather together to socialize, according to court records. The abuse reportedly continued for years until the girl was 19 and a family member interrupted Rodriguez as he was in the act of sexually abusing the girl.

Rodriguez kept the girl silent by threatening to kill himself if she told and by telling her that they would both be in trouble if anyone ever learned of the abuse. As the girl grew older, the abuse became more severe and Rodriguez tried to convince her that they were a couple involved in a consensual relationship.

First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp and Assistant District Attorney Lauren Richards represented the state. Rodriguez was represented by Texarkana lawyers Josh Potter and Eric Marks. Judge John Tidwell of the 202nd District of Texas presided over the trial that began with jury selection Tuesday at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston.