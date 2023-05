Summer Weekend Gig and Event Guide

Advertisement

Friday:

1923 Banana Club- Majestic Jazz, 8PM

Twisted Fork- Split Decision

67 Landing- Donnie Dodson & Mayson Garner, 7:30PM

Fat Jacks- KISS Tribute- Rock & Roll Over

Hopkins Icehouse- Honey Duo

RedBone Magic Brewing- Rewind, 7PM

Saturday:

1923 Banana Club- Texarkana Jazz Collective, 8PM

Twisted Fork- Trivia

67 Landing- Ed Bowman & The Rock City Players, 7:30PM

Fat Jacks- Teazur, 9PM

Hopkins Icehouse- Edgar Blue w/ Destructive Me

Redbone Magic Brewing- Living Proof Band, 7PM

Events Around Town This Weekend Include:

Texarkana Dragon Boat Race Festival at Bringle Lake Park from 9AM-1PM.

Farmers Market in Downtown Texarkana outside of the Post Office! Open from 7AM-12PM.

Gateway Farmers Market on the Texarkana, Arkansas side from 7AM-12PM.