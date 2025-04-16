Meth In Condom Leads To 8-Year Sentence For Texarkana FCI Inmate

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A federal inmate was sentenced to more than eight additional years in prison Wednesday for having his wife bring him methamphetamine hidden in a condom.

Jimmy Barrientos, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III during a hearing in Texarkana’s downtown federal building to 100 months in federal prison Wednesday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Upon release from prison, Jimmy Barrientos will be supervised by federal officials for three years and could face additional time behind bars if he violates the conditions of his supervised release.

Jimmy Barrientos’ wife, Catherine Gamez, aka Catherine Barrientos, has pleaded guilty but has not been scheduled for sentencing. She is currently free on an unsecured appearance bond.

Jimmy Barrientos was being housed at Texarkana FCI on an unknown federal conviction when his wife came to visit him Sept. 25, 2022, according to court records in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas.

Gamez allegedly brought a portion of a condom containing approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine with her to the prison and stashed it inside of a soap dispenser in the visitor’s bathroom with the intent that it be collected by Barrientos.

The drugs were intercepted by prison staff.

Barrientos was represented by Texarkana lawyer Josh Potter. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Noble IV represented the government.