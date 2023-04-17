Suspect Found Sleeping In Stolen Vehicle From TexAmericas Allegedly Tried Hanging Himself In Patrol Car

Advertisement

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–A man reportedly found sleeping in a side-by-side shortly after it and other vehicles were reported stolen from Army property at the TexAmericas Center near Hooks, Texas, allegedly managed to wrap his neck with a seat belt while on his way to the Bowie County jail in downtown Texarkana.

Bryan Wilson, 33, has been charged with theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000, in connection with a break-in at TexAmericas that was reported April 11. Bowie County Sheriff’s Office deputies noted that a barbed wire fence had been cut, a building broken into and numerous items, including a Landstar LX and a new utility vehicle, had been taken, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A TexAmericas representative who’d been called out regarding the theft had spoken with deputies and left the property when he noticed a “camo side-by-side sitting barely in the woods about 30 yards off the road on the south side of Maple,” and summoned a deputy to the location. When the deputy and TexAmericas rep approached the utility vehicle, they reportedly noticed a man sleeping inside.

Wilson was arrested and placed in the deputy’s patrol car despite a couple of alleged attempts to flee. When the deputy got to the sally port at the Bowie County jail and opened the back door of his unit, Wilson had allegedly managed to shift his cuffed hands from behind to in front of himself.

“The suspect had wrapped the seat belt around his neck several times and tied a knot in the seat belt,” the affidavit said.

Wilson was reportedly “breathing fine” and booked into the jail after the deputy advised a jail nurse of the incident and Wilson was placed on suicide watch.

If convicted of theft of property, $30,000 to $150,000, Wilson faces two to ten years in prison. Wilson was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and faces up to a year in the county jail if found guilty.

Wilson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $55,000.

