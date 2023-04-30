TAMUT Baseball Player Shot at Spring Lake Park

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas Police are investigating a shooting at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park that happened about 5:30 Saturday afternoon. The victim is an 18 year old A&M ball player who was in the bullpen area when struck by what appears to be a stray bullet from some type of altercation in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken to St. Michael Hospital, where he is headed into surgery now.

It does not appear that the victim was targeted specifically.

The baseball game was called, and BSA officials made the decision to end the Scout-O-Rama that was happening in another area of the park early as a precaution.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 903-798-3876

