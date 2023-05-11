Woman Accused Of Causing Wreck Charged With Child Endangerment

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman who had her three young children in the backseat when she allegedly crashed intentionally into their father’s pickup on Monday has been charged with child endangerment.

Antoinette Robinson, 25, of West Monroe, Louisiana, is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $130,000, according to records. Robinson is accused of hitting the passenger side of her children’s father’s black Dodge Ram truck with the driver’s side of her gray Nissan Altima while both were traveling on Mall Drive near the entrance to Spring Lake Park, according to a probable cause affidavit.

When police responded, they found the truck sitting in the roadway with damage to the right front quarter panel. The Nissan was in the turn lane into the park and had fresh damage to the driver’s side.

After checking on the children, officers spoke with the father who reportedly told them he was on his way home when he observed Robinson approaching him in the right lane as he traveled in the left on Mall Drive. Robinson was allegedly “screaming” at him when she caused the crash.

Officers on scene had already responded to a vehicle-involved disturbance between Robinson and the father earlier in the day on State Line Ave., according to the affidavit. Robinson had allegedly been following the father and was released, with the children in tow, after being warned not to follow him.

The children were reportedly released to their father.

Robinson faces six months to two years in a state jail if found guilty of child endangerment.

