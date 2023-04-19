Woman Allegedly Stalked Shopper, 83, Followed Her Home, Snatched Purse

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A woman arrested last week for allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s purse and using her credit card, was reportedly seen on video following the 83-year-old for more than an hour as she shopped at a Texarkana grocery store.

Yuquitia Beatrice Bradley, 38, allegedly walked through the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Richmond Road without pushing a buggy or making a purchase, as she followed behind the elderly woman, according to a probable cause affidavit. When the woman left, Bradley allegedly followed her to home on Landshire Drive.

When she got out of her car with some papers in her hand, Bradley allegedly approached and asked about something in the elderly woman’s passenger seat, causing her to look away. The distraction allegedly gave Bradley the chance to grab the woman’s purse and run to her car.

Tips from the public that came after the police posted still shots of her from video surveillance led investigators to Bradley. Detectives later acquired a subpoena for phone records which showed Bradley was in Texarkana when the theft occurred and allegedly showed she was close to Central Mall where the woman’s card was used to buy two pieces of jewelry at J.C. Penney in transactions totaling about $920.

After the card was used at J.C. Penney, cell records allegedly show that Bradley traveled from that area to her hometown of Little Rock. Bradley was arrested April 12 and is currently free on bonds totaling $40,000, according to Bowie County jail records.

Bradley has been charged with theft from a person and with credit card or debit card abuse involving an elderly person. If convicted, Bradley faces six months to two years in a state jail on the theft charge and two to ten years in prison for abusing the credit card of an elderly person.

