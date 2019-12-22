15-year-old shoots and kills 18-year-old in Liberty Eylau

Advertisement

An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly being shot multiple times by a 15-year-old Sunday afternoon in Liberty Eylau, according to Bowie County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Chief Deputy Jeff Neal, 15-year-old Antonio Ramanon Grigsby shot and killed 18-year-old Amilleon Jackson.

Police are searching for Grigsby and ask anyone that knows his location to call 911.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Riverbend Apartments off of FM 2516.

Advertisement

According to Neal a motive for the shooting is still being investigated.

