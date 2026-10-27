19-year-old man shot and killed on Blanton Street in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Monday night in the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Blanton Street, and Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers were sent to the area near Blanton and Wheeler streets at about 9:55 p.m. after several callers reported hearing about eight shots fired in rapid succession, according to police radio traffic. They found the man lying in the yard of a residence, the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department said in a statement. He had been shot and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released the man’s name or said what led to the shooting.

“It’s still very early in the investigation,” the department said. “Right now, detectives have more questions than answers as they work to figure out what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department at 903-798-3116. Anonymous tips can be left with Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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