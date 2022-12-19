3 Arrested For Online Solicitation Of Minor In DPS Sting

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–Three men were arrested last week for agreeing to meet and pay for sex with a state police investigator posing online as a 15-year-old in Texarkana.

Special agents with the criminal investigation division of the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Edgar Javier Perez-Gonzalez, 26, on Dec. 14. He is accused of agreeing to pay the agent he thought was 15 years old $120 for sex. Perez-Gonzalez was arrested after he arrived at a meeting spot in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brandon Lee Farris, 25, was taken into custody the same day. He allegedly agreed to pay the undercover agent $80 and with marijuana in exchange for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit. He has been charged with delivery of marijuana in addition to online solicitation. He was reportedly in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and a box of condoms at the time of his arrest.

Juan Pablo Sanchez-Mendoza, 22, is accused of agreeing to pay an officer he believed was a 15-year-old minor $120 for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was arrested Dec. 14 after arriving at a meeting location in Texarkana.

All of the men are currently free on bonds of $50,000 for online solicitation of a minor. Farris posted an additional $3,000 bond on the marijuana charge.

If convicted of online solicitation of a minor, the men face two to ten years in a Texas prison. Farris faces six months to two years in a state jail if found guilty of delivery of marijuana, ¼ ounce to five pounds.