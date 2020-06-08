Father and son allegedly told child sexual abuse was part of a secret game

Advertisement

A Texarkana father and his son allegedly told a 7-year-old sexual abuse was part of a secret game.

According to a probable cause affidavit, David “Captain” Fant, 56, sat in a chair and watched as his son, Hayden Fant, 19, sexually abused a 7-year-old girl when she visited their home during summer and spring breaks in Texarkana, Texas, beginning in 2018. Both have been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The girl allegedly made an outcry of sexual abuse to her parents May 19 and law enforcement was contacted. The girl reported that David Fant and Hayden Fant taught her to play a “secret baby touching game.”

“She stated that when the game starts, she has to put in the password on the wall and push a button that says ‘done.’ She stated that the password is 1226 and then she has to put a handprint on the wall.She stated this is pretend so the fame is a secret and demonstrated this,” the affidavit states.

The alleged victim reported that “Captain” sits in a chair and watches her and Hayden Fant play the game on the floor of the den.

The girl allegedly said David Fant and Hayden Fant will not give her candy if she does not play the game.

If convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, the David Fant and Hayden Fant face 25 to 99 years or life in prison with no parole possible.

Both Hayden Fant and David Fant are currently free on bonds of $200,000. The cases are assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

While court records show the case is assigned to the 202nd District Court, presiding Judge John Tidwell has indicated he has recused himself from the matter. Bail amounts are set by a Justice of the Peace in the jail in Bowie County for felony charges. Bail is set before a case is assigned to a trial court.