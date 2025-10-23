Alleged Drunk Driver Charged With Child Endangerment

Sponsor

DE QUEEN, Ark–A man who allegedly drove drunk and had an accident on Sunday with a 3-year-old in the backseat has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Sevier County, Ark.

Bryan Ivan Reyes, 22, allegedly smelled of alcohol when members of the De Queen Police Department spoke with him at about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Collin Raye Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers allegedly found cans of alcohol in the car and a 3-year-old boy who was buckled in with a seat belt but had no car seat.

Reyes allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and exhibited slurred speech, according to the affidavit. A breath test allegedly showed an alcohol level of .19, above the limit of .08 at which drivers are considered intoxicated.

Sevier County jail records show Reyes has been charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, and with endangering the welfare of a minor.