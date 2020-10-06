Arkansas Double Homicide Suspect Arrested by US Marshals in California

Advertisement

FORT SMITH, AR. – Jory Worthen was arrested by US Marshals in Burbank, California. Jory Worthen was wanted for two homicides that occurred in Camden, Arkansas in 2019. Worthen is accused of murdering his girlfriend Alyssa and her 4 year old son Braydon. Immediately after the murders, Worthen fled in Alyssa’s vehicle, which was later found abandoned in a parking lot in Seattle, Washington. The Western Arkansas US Marshals Task Force was brought into the investigation to assist with apprehension since Worthen had crossed state lines and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The investigative efforts by all agencies involved with Worthen led them to a hotel in Burbank, California Monday evening. After being identified by law enforcement, Worthen ran from US Marshals and local law enforcement, but was found and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. Worthen is being held on the state warrant for Murder awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

US Marshals task forces combine the efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest the most dangerous fugitives. These task forces are dedicated to reducing violent crime by locating and apprehending wanted criminals. They also serve as the central point for agencies to share information on fugitive matters. In 2019, the US Marshals arrested over 90,000 fugitives nationwide, of which 4,343 were wanted in connection with homicides.

