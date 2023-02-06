Arrest Made in Miller County Shooting

Advertisement

On Sunday, February 5 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Miller County Deputies responded to a shots fired call with injuries in the 7600 block of Goodson Lane. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the unknown suspect had fled the scene, and the victim, identified as Rusty Ellinger, had been shot once in the hip and had been transported from the scene to an area hospital. Deputies began securing the scene and tracking down witnesses as others responded to the hospital.

Members of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and began investigating the incident.

During the course of the investigation, the alleged shooter was identified as 18-year-old Tony “Trae” Veasy of Doddridge.

The following morning, Investigator J. Beasley of the Miller County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Veasy. Just after noon on Monday, February 6 Miller County Deputies located Veasey at a residence in Miller County and took him into custody without incident. Veasey was booked into the Miller County Detention Center where he is being held on charges of Battery 1st Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle. The victim is reported in good condition, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

