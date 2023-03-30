Arrest Warrant Issued for Wrong Way Driver that Killed Two

Advertisement

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man that caused a wreck that killed two people while driving the wrong way on Interstate 30.

According to Arkansas State Police, Richard Lopez of San Antonio, Texas was driving eastbound in a ford Mustang in the westbound fast lane when he collided with a 2017 Kia Optima.

Lopez is facing three counts of Battery in the first degree and two counts of negligent homicide.

Jabrea Conway, 24 of Prescott, Ark. and a minor in the Kia were pronounced dead shortly after the crash. Two other adults and a minor in the Kia were also injured.

According to an affidavit for warrant filed by Arkansas State Police, the girlfriend of Lopez state she stopped at a the Flying J in Mandeville, Ark. for fuel when Lopez jumped into the driver seat and took off. At the scene Lopez refused to give his name. According to ASP Trooper Ryne Shelton, Lopez appeared to be impaired.

