Ashdown Woman Accused Of Filing False Rape Report To Hide Affair

Advertisement

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Arkansas–An Ashdown woman who allegedly claimed she had been sexually assaulted to conceal an affair from her spouse has been charged with filing a false report in Little River County.

Melessa Visser, 21, allegedly made the false claims in July of last year when members of the Ashdown Police Department interviewed her at a local hospital, court documents state. Visser allegedly told them she had been assaulted while getting a ride to work.

The man who Visser allegedly accused of sexually assaulting her was reportedly cooperative with investigators and provided them with digital evidence, including text messages, of an affair with her. Visser allegedly told investigators later that she did not know it was against the law to falsely accuse another person of sexual misconduct.

Advertisement

“She claimed that she made the allegations because her husband found out about her sexual encounters and she was trying to save her marriage by making it seem non-consensual,” according to court records.

If found guilty of filing a false report, Visser faces up to six years in prison, a fine up to $10,000, or both, according to a felony information filed in the case recently in Little River County circuit court.

