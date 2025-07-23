ASP Captures Shooting Suspect After Pursuit, Gunfire Exchange

Sponsor

Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troopers took a shooting suspect into custody the evening of Tuesday, July 22, 2025, after a pursuit and exchange of gunfire.

At 4:55 p.m., the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at a home on Arkansas Highway 200 in the Morris community in southern Nevada County. Responding deputies found a 47-year-old Rosston man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Louisiana.

NCSO requested assistance from ASP’s Criminal Investigation and Highway Patrol divisions and issued a BOLO for suspect Daniel Wallace, 35, of Rosston, who was driving a 2012 white Chevy Tahoe.

Troopers en route to the shooting spotted the suspect’s vehicle at a Waldo convenience store at about 6 p.m., prompting a high-speed pursuit of the suspect on U.S. 371 North. During the pursuit, Wallace fired on Troopers. After a Trooper stopped the suspect vehicle with a tactical vehicle intervention, the suspect and Troopers exchanged gunfire. The suspect disabled two ASP Highway Patrol vehicles in the shootout before an ASP Special Agent arrived on the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle remained operational.

A Trooper in the original pursuit joined the Special Agent in his vehicle, and the pursuit continued on U.S. 371 North.

After entering the Willisville community, Troopers returned fire, striking Wallace, causing the suspect vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a tree. Troopers took Wallace into custody at 6:29 p.m. after a standoff that lasted a few minutes.

Wallace was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock.

No Troopers were injured in the incident.