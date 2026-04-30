Bail At $1.4M For Texarkana Man Accused Of Molesting 13-Year-Old

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TEXARKANA, Texas – A Texarkana man accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail totaling $1.45 million for six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a single count of child grooming.

Jerry Wayne Hooper, 59, allegedly made the young girl dress in high heels and walk for him while wearing a leather skirt, a bra and panties or no clothing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.

The girl and her family stayed in Hooper’s home for a six-month period beginning in October 2023. Hooper allegedly began grooming the girl for sexual abuse the day after the family moved in by showing her pornographic videos on a cell phone, the affidavit said.

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Hooper allegedly abused the girl on multiple occasions and in various ways, according to the affidavit.

Hooper is facing up to life in prison on each of the six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child if found guilty. If convicted of child grooming, Hooper faces two to ten years in prison.

Hooper’s case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.

An attorney of record was not listed Wednesday for Hooper.