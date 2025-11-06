Bail at $100,000 For Man Accused Of Assaulting His Sister

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who allegedly used his fists to knock out his sister’s tooth and cause serious damage to her mouth following a verbal disagreement last week is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $100,000, according to court records filed Wednesday.

Donny Ray Lloyd Jr., 32, has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury in connection with injuries suffered by his sister Oct. 29 at a residence the siblings shared in the 700 block of Old Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lloyd allegedly became angry at his sister, 35, and punched her several times in the face with a closed fist, causing one of her teeth to break off and causing severe injuries to her mouth. When officers arrived, they observed the woman bleeding profusely from her mouth and crying. The officers noted large amounts of blood in the kitchen and in other areas of the home.

The woman was transported to a local hospital via ambulance and was expected to undergo surgery, the affidavit said.

Lloyd was transported to the Bowie County jail, where a nurse examined cuts on his knuckles which were determined to require stitches. Lloyd was taken back to the jail after being treated for his injured knuckles.

If convicted of aggravated assault, Lloyd faces two to 20 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.