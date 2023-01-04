Bi-State Narcotics Task Force Makes Arrest

Advertisement

On December 29, 2022, Investigators with the Bi-State Narcotics Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. The search warrant was the result of a several months-long investigations at the location. While serving the search warrant, investigators located 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms and $2,965 in what investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.

Marcus Martin was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, trafficking cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver marijuana, and three deliveries of methamphetamine.

