Bond Set At $1 Million For Teen Facing Murder Charge In Hope

HOPE, Arkansas–Bail is set at $1 million for an 18-year-old who allegedly fired multiple shots into a group of teens in early May, killing a 16-year-old Hope High School student.

Prosecutors in Hempstead County formally charged Bryceston “B.J.” Marks of Bryant, Arkansas, with first-degree murder earlier this month. If convicted of that offense in the May 3 death of Tykendric Bradford, Marks faces 10 to 40 years or life in prison. Court records show Marks reached his 18th birthday the day before the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Bradford and four other teen boys were gathered outside a home in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Hope when a mid-size SUV approached and gunshots were fired from the passenger side.

Bradford was struck in the cheek and later pronounced dead at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.

One of the teens who was present at the scene of the gunplay reportedly told investigators that he had posted a video of himself performing rap music which Marks made fun of. After some online back and forth, the teen gave Marks his location, reportedly believing they might “box.”

Marks is currently being held in the Hempstead County jail with bond set at $1 million. His lawyer, Jimmy C. Morris Jr., filed a motion Tuesday in Hempstead County for a bond reduction.

The case is assigned to Circuit Judge Duncan Culpepper in the 8th North Judicial District.

