Cass County Prosecutor Says Three Sisters Recovered From Pond Victims of Homicide

LINDEN, TX – On Saturday, July 30, 2022, the bodies of Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9 years of age, A’Miyah Hughes, 8 years of age, and Te’Mari Robinson Oliver, 5 years of age, were all recovered from a pond located off of Highway 77 West outside of Atlanta, Texas. The girls were reported as missing around 9:00 p.m. on July 29, 2022 by their cousin, Paris Propps, who was responsible for their care while their mother was working. The girls’ three siblings were located inside the home unharmed.

Autopsy reports concluded the manner of death for all three girls was homicide, indicating evidence of strangulation. The girls also suffered lacerations to their faces. Multiple witness statements have been obtained, DNA testing is ongoing, and the investigation will continue.

The Texas Rangers, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office are seeking any new information which would lead to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, please call Texas Ranger Josh Mason at (903) 255-5727.

