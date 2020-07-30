Cass County, Texas, Attorney Indicted for Smuggling Methamphetamine into the Cass County Jail

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas – A 49-year-old Cass County, Texas, man has been indicted for federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Bryan Lee Simmons was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 18, 2020, and charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and using a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking. After his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne, he was ordered detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, from at least July 2019 and continuing to about August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine. Specifically, on August 29, 2019, he possessed methamphetamine that he intended to distribute. During and in relation to those crimes, he possessed a pistol.

If convicted, Simmons faces a minimum of 5 years and as much as life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers Division with assistance from the Cass County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office and the Cass County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok.

A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

