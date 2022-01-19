Charles Brooks, Jr. On the Run and Possibly Hiding in Our Area

Charles Brooks, Jr. of Atlanta, Texas is currently on the loose after cutting his ankle monitor off. District Attorney Kathryn Suggs planned to revoke his bail before Brooks cut off his ankle monitoring device. Brooks was arrested in April of 2021 for beating two year old Blake Sampson within “inches of his life.” Brooks is described as an Italian-American man between 5’6″-5’8″ and approximately 160-170lbs, brown eyes, slender build and covered in tattoos.

Blake Sampson remains in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury, and a number of other associated injuries received through the attack by Brooks. Blake will need 24 hour care for the foreseeable future. The location of Brooks is unknown, but he is suspected to be hiding around the Dallas area where he has family and friends, but could be hiding around the Texarkana or Atlanta area. If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of Charles Brooks, Jr. the DFW police are searching for any information that could lead to his whereabouts. DFW police are asking for assistance in apprehending Brooks, who is considered dangerous. Call the Dallas Fort Worth Police or 911 if you know of his whereabouts. If you have additional information about the case call the DA’s office at 214-653-3600.