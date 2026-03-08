Crossties Venue Announces Closure After Policy Violations During Weekend Event

SPONSOR

A Texarkana event venue is closing its doors following what management described as unsafe and disrespectful behavior during a weekend event that drew more than 350 guests.

Crossties posted a statement Sunday on Facebook announcing it would stop accepting new reservations effective immediately and close permanently once its remaining booked events are completed.

According to the post, staff witnessed policy violations during the weekend event, including guests smoking inside the venue. Management said videos of the behavior are circulating on social media.

“The level of disregard shown during this event has made it clear that we can no longer continue operating under these conditions,” the Facebook post read.

Numerous videos of fights in the street near the venue were circulating on social media Sunday morning.

The venue said the decision was not made lightly and expressed gratitude toward guests and clients who had treated the space with respect over the years.

“Crossties has always taken pride in providing a safe, elegant, and welcoming space for the community.”

Clients with existing reservations will not be affected all previously booked events will be honored before the venue closes.