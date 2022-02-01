Defendant in Halloween party shooting released on house arrest, GPS monitor

Advertisement

A man accused of shooting 10 people, killing one, at a Texarkana, Texas, Halloween party last year was released from the Bowie County jail on Monday.

Keuntae McElroy, 21, is accused of firing rounds Oct. 30 inside Octavia’s Event Center in the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. in Texarkana, Texas. Police were called a few minutes before midnight.

Javon Gooden, 20, died after being transported to a local hospital. Nine others ranging in age from 15 to 23 were injured as well.

McElroy surrendered to police Oct. 31. A second man, Andre Morine, was arrested Nov. 10 on a charge of murder in the case. Morine allegedly provided McElroy with transportation to and from the event center the night of the shooting.

McElroy was released Monday on a “no-fee” personal recognizance bond. McElroy’s attorney, Matt Keil, asked 202nd District Judge John Tidwell to lower McElroy’s bond from $1.95 million.

Tidwell said that he must lower the bond because McElroy has been in jail 90 days and has not been indicted, meaning the state is not ready for a trial. Tidwell agreed to release McElroy but ordered house arrest and a GPS ankle monitor. McElroy can leave home for visits with pretrial services but was told he cannot stop anywhere or he risks going back to jail.

Morine is still in custody with bond at $1 million.

