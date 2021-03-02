DeKalb woman arrested for indecency with a child

Advertisement

A DeKalb, Texas, woman was arrested last week by the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office for indecency with a child involving a 16-year-old girl.

A relative of Kaylynn Nicole Garrett, 25, called police the night of Feb. 24 to report that Garrett had provided the teen girl with “Fireball brand alcohol” and gotten the girl intoxicated, according to a probable cause affidavit. When deputies were on scene at the house in the 6600 block of FM 1840 they were told by one of the residents that the teen girl had made an outcry of sexual abuse against Garrett.

Garrett allegedly touched the girl outside her clothes and made sexually oriented statements about what she wanted to do with her.

Advertisement

Garrett is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $50,000. If found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact Garrett faces two to 20 years in prison.

