Driver of teen shooter gets 20 years in 2019 murder

A man who participated in a 2019 murder in Texarkana, Texas, by driving the teen shooter to the victim’s apartment complex, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

Christopher Cross, 22, pleaded guilty to murder Monday in the Dec. 22, 2019, shooting of 18-year-old Amilleon Jackson. Cross drove Antonio Grigsby, who was 15 at the time, to a complex in Texarkana, Texas, at 38 Riverbend where he had arranged to meet Jackson to buy some marijuana, according to court records.

Jackson ran when he realized Grigsby intended to rob him and Grigsby shot him in the back five times. Jackson died in his mother’s arms in the apartment complex parking lot.

Grigsby pleaded guilty to murder in March 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison. Cross appeared before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell on Monday with Texarkana attorney Shorty Barrett. Cross received 20 years in prison for his role in Jackson’s death.

