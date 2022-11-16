Ex-Telford Unit CO Allegedly Had Child Porn At Prison On Phone In Truck

Advertisement

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A former correctional officer is facing felony charges in Bowie County in connection with videos of child sexual abuse allegedly discovered on his phone during a search of his truck at the Barry Telford Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in New Boston.

Investigators with the Texas Office of Inspector General executed a search at 7 a.m. on Sept 14 of a gray 2012 F-150 with Oklahoma plates on the grounds of the prison. They had been granted a warrant to search the pickup belonging to 25-year-old Ki-Jona Hayvin Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, in connection with an investigation into “an ongoing criminal investigation involving introducing prohibited items/substances into a correctional facility by Wells,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The OIG investigators seized an iPhone during the search and acquired a separate warrant to search it the next day, the affidavit said. A forensic examination of the device allegedly revealed four videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children under the age of 8 by adult men and a woman.

Advertisement

Wells was arrested last week and is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $300,000 on four counts of possession of child pornography. If found guilty, Wells faces two to ten years on each count.

The case is assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. No court appearances are currently scheduled in the case.