Female guard accused of sexual abuse of male Cass County jail inmate

Advertisement

LINDEN, Texas: A Cass County grand jury has indicted a woman accused of sexually abusing a 34-year-old man in the Cass County jail while working there as a guard.

Jody Mosley, 49, is also accused of providing contraband in the form of snuff tobacco to the inmate she is charged with assaulting. A grand jury in Cass County indicted Mosley for three counts of improper sexual act with a person in custody and two counts of prohibited item in a correctional facility, according to court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mosley worked for the Cass County jail as a correctional officer from Nov. 3, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022.

Advertisement

Mosley was allegedly caught on jail calls speaking with the inmate about bringing him snuff in the jail. A man allegedly housed in the same pod as the victim inmate allegedly reported that he “watched out” for other jail staff while Mosley sexually abused the alleged victim.

Mosley allegedly abused the man “the entire time” she worked at the facility.

Mosley is free on bond. If found guilty of improper sexual act with a person in custody she faces 2 to 20 years in prison.

