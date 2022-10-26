Former Art Teacher Arrested For Alleged Sexual Misconduct With Student

Advertisement

RICHARDSON, Texas–A Richardson Independent School District art teacher who worked for Texarkana ISD from 2016 to 2019 is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of improper relationship between educator and student.

Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, was booked into the jail in downtown Texarkana on Tuesday, according to court records. No bond had been set as of Tuesday evening. Booking records list TISD police as the arresting agency and provide an offense date of June 2019.

Delezen taught art to middle-school-age students in Texarkana in 2019, according to former students.

Delezen was teaching art at Richardson High School at the time of his arrest in Richardson last week, according to a report by television station KDFW.

If convicted of improper relationship between educator and student, Delezen faces 2 to 20 years in a Texas prison.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back with TXKToday for updates.

