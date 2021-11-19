Former Red River Army Depot supervisor pleads not guilty to conspiracy, bribery

Advertisement

A former Red River Army Depot who allegedly took hundreds of thousands in bribes in exchange for outside contracts pleaded not guilty before a federal judge in Texarkana on Thursday.

Jimmy Scarbrough, 69, of Hooks, Texas, and three other men were arrested on criminal complaints in May. Scarbrough is the only one who has not plead guilty.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven arraigned Scarbrough on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and two charges of bribery. If convicted of conspiracy to defraud Scarbrough faces up to five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. If convicted of bribery, Scarbrough faces up to 15 years and fines up to $250,000. If convicted of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, Scarbrough faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $500,000.

Advertisement

The government is seeking forfeiture from Scarbrough of $311,000 in U.S. currency and three antique automobiles he allegedly bought and repaired through bribery.

Scarbrough was the alleged leader and organizer of the scheme.

Trial is set for Jan. 24.

Devin McEwin, 41, of Avery, Texas, a former RRAD supervisor, pleaded guilty in June to bribery. Jeffrey Harrison, 43, of Texarkana, and Justin Bishop, 50, of Clarksville, Texas, both RRAD vendors, pleaded guilty in May to a charge of bribery. All three are awaiting sentencing.

All of the defendants are currently free on unsecured appearance bonds.

