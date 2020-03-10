Grand jury indicts former Liberty-Eylau coach for alleged sexual misconduct with two students

Advertisement

A former Liberty-Eylau Independent School District coach has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for two counts of improper relationship between educator and student.

Treyvin “Trey” Norman, 26, is accused of having sexual contact with two girls at his home on Diane Street in Wake Village, Texas, in 2018, according to a probable cause affidavit. Norman left his job as a coach at Liberty-Eylau High School in October 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought to the attention of the Wake Village Police Department by Liberty-Eylau Independent School District police.

A 17-year-old student reported that Norman sent her messages on Snapchat telling her she was beautiful and that she began meeting him at the Neighborhood Walmart in Wake Village. From there Norman allegedly drove the girl to his house where he had sex with her. Police have collected surveillance video from the store which allegedly corrobates the girl’s account.

An 18-year-old student reported that she began exchanging messages with Norman on Snapchat which eventually became sexual in nature. The girl alleges that she went to Norman’s home in August 2018 and smoked marijuana with him before having sex with him at his house.

Improper relationship between educator and student is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Norman’s case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. Norman is free on $20,000 in bonds.

