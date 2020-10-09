Grand jury indicts former TISD teacher’s aide for sex assault and other crimes

Advertisement

A former Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District instructional aide has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury for three felonies related to alleged sexual misconduct with three male students last year.

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, is charged with two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and a count of sexual assault of a child. According to probable cause affidavits filed in the cases, Bell worked in the library and as a teacher’s assistant at Texas High School.

A teacher who overheard a conversation between a group of boys in June reported that the boys were talking about how one of them might have gotten Bell pregnant. When confronted, the student allegedly reported he’d had sex with Bell once and that she’d told him he was not the “daddy” and claimed other students had sex with Bell also.

The first boy, 17, told investigators that he knew Bell from her work in the school library and that he began communicating with her on SnapChat. Around Thanksgiving, Bell allegedly arranged to meet the boy at a truck stop and then drove him to her home in New Boston, Texas, where they had sex. The boy reported that Bell’s child was in a car seat in the back seat of Bell’s car when she came to pick him up and that she put the child to bed before they went to her bedroom.

The second student, 17, interviewed by police reported he had sex with Bell after she became his tutor. The sexual activity allegedly occurred at Bell’s home in New Boston.

The third student, 16, allegedly reported to police that he had sex with Bell for the first time at her house in New Boston after the final Texas High football game Nov. 22, 2019. He allegedly reported having sex with Bell again the following weekend.

Bell was arrested June 24 and released the same day on three $50,000 bonds. Each offense she is charged with is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

The case is assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.

