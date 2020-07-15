Grand jury indicts teen accused of molesting 6-year-old boy

Advertisement

This month a Bowie County grand jury indicted an 18-year-old man for alleged sexual abuse of a 6-year-old boy.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Corey Banks Jr. assaulted the boy multiple times while staying at the home where the boy lives in Wake Village, Texas. Family members reported an outcry of abuse from the child in February.

The child allegedly reported being assaulted by Banks in his room, his mother’s room and the living room of the home.

Banks was indicted last week for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Banks faces five to 99 years or life if convicted. He is currently free on a $10,000 bond set by a Bowie County Justice of the Peace.

A date for Banks to appear in court for arraignment is not listed in court records. Banks is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.

