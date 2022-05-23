Indictment accuses man of abusive sexual contact at RRAD

Advertisement

A federal indictment filed this week in Texarkana accuses a man of abusive sexual contact at Red River Army Depot near Texarkana, Texas.

The indictment does not specify whether Andrew Hernandez was employed by RRAD. Hernandez allegedly “did knowingly engage in sexual contact with another person without that other person’s permission” on June 12, 2020.

If found guilty of abusive sexual contact, Hernandez faces up to two years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000 and a possible special assessment of $5,000.

Advertisement

An attorney is not listed for Hernandez. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Noble IV is representing the U.S. government.

The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III in the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division.

