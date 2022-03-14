Indictments issued for two men accused of selling pills that caused fentanyl overdose

Advertisement

A grand jury in Bowie County issued indictments Thursday for two men accused of supplying counterfeit prescription pills to a Texarkana woman who nearly died of a fentanyl overdose in December.

Conner Douglas Morgan, 22, and Johnathan Allen “J Boi” Murray, 34, are charged in indictments with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, causing death or serious bodily injury.

An 18-year-old woman was found unresponsive by her mother the evening of Dec. 19 at their home in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman was told by medical staff that she probably would have died if her mother hadn’t performed CPR and called 911.

Morgan was arrested a few days after the woman’s overdose. Pills were recovered from the woman’s bedroom by police after the overdose which tested positive for fentanyl but were probably fakes stamped with M30 to look like the prescription opioid pain killer oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid which is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Murray allegedly sold some pills to Morgan the afternoon of Dec. 19. Morgan allegedly sold some of the pills he bought from Murray to the woman.

Morgan is currently being held in the Bowie County jail. His bond is set at $75,000. Morgan’s bond has been revoked on a charge of robbery in a prior case and he is being held in the Bowie County jail without bond in that case.

Murray is being held with bond set at $250,000.

If convicted of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver causing serious bodily injury or death, the men face 2 to 10 years in prison.

The cases are assigned to 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

