Inmates who livestreamed from Bowie County jail indicted for contraband

Two inmates who were allegedly caught using cell phones to post to Facebook Live from the Bowie County jail in August were indicted last week by a Bowie County grand jury.

Dean Cage Jr., 28, and Devonte Barker, 30, were both housed in the Bowie County Correctional Facility annex through a contract with the Arkansas Department of Corrections. According to a probable cause affidavit, police in Hope, Arkansas, contacted officials at the jail Aug. 23 to alert them that inmates were posting live to Facebook.

Cage and Barker were allegedly found to be in possession of numerous items of contraband.

Barker is accused of having a small bag of tobacco and a cell phone charger. Cage is accused of having a block charger for a cell phone, a small bag of tobacco, rolling papers, a pipe, and a cell phone charger. Also found in the pod where the men were being held were three LG brand smart phones and a Samsung phone. A small amount of a substance believed to be marijuana was also found.

Barker and Cage have been indicted for five counts of prohibited items in a correctional facility with prior felony convictions.

According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Barker is serving a 30-year sentence for crimes including attempted murder which he received in Hempstead County, Arkansas, in 2017. Cage is serving a 60-year sentence for crimes such as assault, residential burglary, commercial burglary and delivery of a controlled substance he received in Hempstead County in 2018.

Both men are currently in the custody of Arkansas Department of Corrections.

